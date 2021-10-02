CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Reveals Trilogy Plans

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now and while the sequel to 2018's Venom has only been out for a very short period of time, the question of a third film in the series has already come up - and Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis says that there are already ideas for the potential third film in the would-be trilogy. While Serkis was clear that a third film wasn't something that was official, he told CBR that it would be "amazing" to work on another film and explained that writer Kelly Marcel and star Tom Hardy had been "thinking about a trilogy arc" for awhile.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

First Reactions to ‘Venom: Let there Be Carnage’ Are In

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is only a few days away from releasing to the public. But Sony Pictures has already given a small screening for critics and journalists. A wide array of reactions and opinions have hence appeared on the internet. The film directed by Andy Serkis and written...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' review: Let there be silence, please

It's unclear whether "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is meant to be taken seriously, or how it's meant to be taken at all. This cartoonishly bad sequel to 2018's "Venom" takes comic book movies back to the late 1990s, when they were completely dismissible and not the engine that singularly drives Hollywood. It's short, cheap looking and maybe made for 8-year-olds. It's only fun if your idea of fun is being screamed at by a demon voice while staring at a mishmash of special effects for an hour and some change.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Kelly Marcel
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
theprp.com

Watch ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Star Tom Hardy & Director Andy Serkis Play ‘Venom Symbiote Or Death Metal Band?’

Actor Tom Hardy (‘Mad Max: Fury Road‘, ‘Venom‘) and actor, director, etc. Andy Serkis (‘The Lord Of the Rings‘, ‘Planet Of The Apes‘ trilogy) recently took part in a quiz put on by IGN while out promoting their upcoming new movie antihero comic book movie, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘. Hardy reprises his role as ‘Eddie Brock‘/’Venom‘ in that film, while Serkis directed.
MOVIES
/Film

Extended Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Lets There Be Lots And Lots Of Carnage

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is nearly upon us, but before the Marvel Comics sequel arrives in theaters, a new clip has been released to usher in the deadly new symbiote villain played by Woody Harrelson. It turns out symbiotic relationships between humans and alien goop can be much more dangerous when the human is a stone cold serial killer and the symbiote is hungry as hell. Needless to say, there's gonna be carnage.
COMICS
thestreamable.com

Can You Stream ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ on Disney+?

Tonight, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” rips its way into theaters. But can you stream it on Disney+?. Sadly for symbiote fans, you cannot. In fact, you can’t stream the movie anywhere yet. This theatrical release will stay on the big screen for about 45 days before making its way to STARZ as its first streaming destination.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Cletus Kasady Transforms in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip

Cletus Kasady Shows His Real Face in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip. In a matter of days, Sony Pictures will release Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters. But first, they have a new clip from Andy Serkis’ upcoming movie. The video expands on some of the footage already seen in the trailers and offers a closer look at Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady. In the story, Kasady is about to receive the lethal injection for his past as a serial killer. The clip opens right before the sentence, as Kasady powerlessly waits for his death in front of his victims’ families. Much to everyone’s surprise, not only does Kasady not die, but he also transforms into a crimson monster, the first-ever live-action adaptation of Carnage. The symbiote, free to unleash hell, apparently kills everyone in the room.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbr#Time#Venom#Rotten Tomatoes
SuperHeroHype

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Featurette Introduces Shriek

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Featurette Introduces Shriek. Cletus Kasady isn’t the only one coming to shake up Eddie Brock’s life this weekend. Naomie Harris will also make her Marvel debut as Shriek in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Ahead of the sequel’s premiere on Friday, Sony has released another featurette that gives some backstory for her. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

In theaters now: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

After multiple pandemic delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now in theaters. The sequel to the critically-panned but $856 million-plus-grossing 2018 movie Venom again stars Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the shape-shifting, trash-talking alien symbiote, Venom. This time around, the Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Eminem Teases New Single for Let There Be Carnage

One of the many meme-worthy things about 2018's Venom movie was the (legitimately great) single by Eminem for the film's closing credits. In the years since the film was released fans have continued to spin the song and now the Oscar and Grammy Award winning musician is coming back for more. The performer took to Twitter to offer a tease of a single he co-created for the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, teasing a new song by himself, Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy. Give it a listen yourself below and prepare to more than likely hear it over the credits of this week's new release.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Will Kick Off Blockbuster October

October is predicted to be a box office doozey starting with the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Friday, Deadline reports. While we got a few tent pole movies over the summer, the release schedule of October’s heavy-hitting back-to-back franchise titles is impressive. Not only do we have...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Director Andy Serkis On Extending To MCU, Another Sequel & Ian Dury

“There’s an arc to this obviously,” Venom: Let There Be Carnage filmmaker Andy Serkis explains about connecting Sony’s Spider-Man villain to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We weren’t thinking of individual movies, but thinking about eventually where it’s going to go,” says the motion capture actor-turned-director, whose box office credits exceed $12 billion worldwide, on today’s Hero Nation podcast. “Take us a way down the line, but this leaves room for other explorations in the Venom-verse,” Serkis teases about the future of Sony’s franchise. “There are other interesting characters that Venom can come against before he comes up against Spider-Man.” Listen to our intriguing...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Venom 2 Director Andy Serkis Teases [SPOILERS] Return After Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally out in theaters this weekend and it has viewers freaking out over the climactic battle between symbiotes. But what will happen in the future? Director Andy Serkis has teased at a certain character's return in the next sequel. WARNING: The following contains SPOILERS...
MOVIES
Y105

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: A Not-So-Marvelous Sequel

In my review of the first Venom, I wrote “The only thing stopping this movie from becoming an immediate cult classic is that it takes nearly an hour for Tom Hardy to go full Venom. If they’d trimmed 15 minutes out of this thing, cut right to the chase, and just piled on the Hardy, Venom would be unmissable ... [Hardy and Venom] is the movie I desperately wished I was watching more of. (Despite the fact that I cannot recommend Venom and even hated parts of it, I would absolutely watch the sequel teased in one of the worst post-credits scenes I have ever witnessed.)”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Sets 2023 Release, Cillian Murphy to Star

Cillian Murphy has been cast to play J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic for Universal Pictures. Dubbed “the father of the atomic bomb,” the American physicist is the subject of “Oppenheimer,” which is Nolan’s first big studio project after parting ways with Warner Bros. Murphy previously starred for Nolan in films including “Batman Begins,” “Inception,” and Best Picture nominee “Dunkirk.” The $100-million “Oppenheimer” has meanwhile been dated for a wide theatrical release in North American theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. Like “Dunkirk” and “The Dark Knight,” “Oppenheimer” will be shot on IMAX cameras with...
MOVIES
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Venom: Let There Be Carnage

When we last saw reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), he had formed an uneasy alliance with Venom (also Hardy), the symbiote living in his body. A symbiote is basically a second personality that can interact with its host, but also occasionally appear in physical form as a being with superpowers. The setup is reminiscent of "Malignant," a horror movie from a few weeks ago. But this movie spent millions of dollars on a CGI Venom, whereas that movie spent what looked to be a couple hundred bucks on a puppet. The puppet was way creepier.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy