Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Reveals Trilogy Plans
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now and while the sequel to 2018's Venom has only been out for a very short period of time, the question of a third film in the series has already come up - and Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis says that there are already ideas for the potential third film in the would-be trilogy. While Serkis was clear that a third film wasn't something that was official, he told CBR that it would be "amazing" to work on another film and explained that writer Kelly Marcel and star Tom Hardy had been "thinking about a trilogy arc" for awhile.comicbook.com
