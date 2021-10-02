No. 2 Georgia Whips No. 8 Arkansas in Every Aspect of the Game 37-0
If it could go wrong on Saturday for No. 8 Arkansas that is exactly what happened as they fell to No. 2 Georgia 37-0. Everything that Arkansas knew it had to do to win is what they didn’t do. Georgia simply dominated both line of scrimmages. Arkansas’ offense couldn’t get anything going and neither could the defense stop Georgia. Special teams self destructed and the penalties mounted almost as fast as Georgia points.www.nwahomepage.com
