Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Raven Symoné, Alyssa Milano, Rachel Lindsay, Debbie Allen and others participated in the fifth annual Women's March over the weekend, which took place from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles to support women's reproductive rights. Many say those rights are threatened not only by the Conservative-leaning Supreme Court scheduled to rule on an anti-abortion case this term, which begins today, but also by the recent Texas law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO