BERWICK, Pa. — Vendors of all kinds are lined up and down Test Track Park in Berwick. They are all here for the 10th annual Berwick Riverfest. "We estimate somewhere around 50,000 people through here on a weekend, but that is really a guess. Tonight, and this evening, it will get pretty crowded, and then all day tomorrow and Sunday," said committee member Damien Scoblink.

BERWICK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO