CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Carmelo Anthony on whether he'll start for Lakers: 'It's not something I think about'

By Jack Maloney
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, Carmelo Anthony was out of the NBA and struggling so much to find a roster spot that there was a chance his career was done. Now, Anthony is in training camp with his good friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after being one of the team's key offseason signings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis gives Carmelo Anthony a ‘war wound’ at Lakers practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting along famously so far in training camp. But, according to comments from head coach Frank Vogel, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook over the past two days, the level of competition has been extremely high in 5-on-5 scrimmages. On Friday, we may have seen our first physical indicator of the intensity in El Segundo, when Carmelo Anthony showed up to his media session rubbing what appeared to be a bruise under his right eye. The culprit: Anthony Davis.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Trail Blazers
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony’s true feelings on Lakers role will please LeBron James

Carmelo Anthony joined the Los Angeles Lakers for two reasons this offseason: to win a title and play alongside his good friend, LeBron James. Melo comes to a Lakers team that was fully revamped in the summer and in year 19, he’s just pumped to be a helping hand in their hopeful championship run. Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal | The Crossover

Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Utah Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp before Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to start at center

Davis is expected to start at center for the Lakers this season, Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic report. As part of a far-ranging report on the Lakers' offseason, the story reveals that Davis has apparently embraced the possibility of spending more time at center -- something he's resisted in the past. With Russell Westbrook on board, it's hard to argue against starting Davis at the five, where he can serve as the primary rim protector while also spacing the floor on the other end. The expected starting lineup of Davis, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Russell Westbrook would give the Lakers four floor spacers around Westbrook, who still attacks the rim at an elite level but is one of the league's least-efficient three-point shooters. Ultimately, Davis will likely bounce back and forth between power forward and center, but the fact that he's finally willing to embrace the challenge has to be viewed as a positive for the Lakers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy