Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Crawford County through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bucyrus, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bucyrus, Crestline, New Washington, Tiro, North Robinson and Sulpher Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
