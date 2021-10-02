CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColourPop Orchid You Not Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Orchid You Not 9-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($14.00 for 0.32 oz.) is an orchid-themed palette that included five matte shades and four shimmer shades. The quality was consistent with past ColourPop releases; the mattes were lightly powdery but pigmented, blendable, and easy enough to work with, while some of the shimmers were more loosely-pressed or drier, so there was potential for fallout. I was happy to discover that the shades didn’t seem too redundant once I had applied them, which can be an issue with more monochromatic palettes.

