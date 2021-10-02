Isabella Glassman | How to keep students caught up in class

Seniors who will have to miss the rescheduled Hey Day because it clashes with classes and travel for fall break are disappointed with the selection of the ceremony's date. Class Board 2022 announced on Sept. 29 that Hey Day for the Class of 2022 would take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13. They had previously postponed the ceremony from the spring 2021 semester — when it would have taken place during reading days, or days without class — in order to hold it in person. Now, however, because the rescheduled date takes place during class hours, many students will be unable to attend.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO