Isabella Glassman | How to keep students caught up in class

By Isabella Glassman
thedp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chorus of coughs in lecture halls points to the reality of Penn right now: People are sick with colds, allergies, and COVID-19. In light of the fact that COVID-19 is still a fact of life, and many of the new symptoms of the Delta variant mimic those of the common cold, students are forced to miss classes in the hopes of avoiding spreading the disease. With the inconsistent attendance of students, professors need to create useful resources for students missing classes, ensuring that their education and ability to succeed are not impeded by sickness.

www.thedp.com

