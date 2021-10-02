This date-night-in-a-box has gone viral, created by a Utah company

This story is sponsored by Finders Seekers. With over a quarter-million games sold, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries all around the world. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace; and when you are finished you can pass it on to others.