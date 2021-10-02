Charlie Burrell turns 101, doesn’t much like your whippersnapper music
Denver resident and bass player Charlie Burrell has long been known as the “Jackie Robinson of music.” Though he may not have been the very first Black musician to play with a major American symphony, his employment with the Denver Symphony Orchestra in 1949 absolutely made him a pioneer in this country. He’s also one of the last living musicians who played Five Points’ Rossonian hotel, back when the neighborhood was a major jazz hub in the west.denverite.com
