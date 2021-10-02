KCKPD investigating Saturday fatal shooting

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Saturday fatal shooting in the 4300 block of State Avenue.

This is the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to the scene just before noon.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to KCKPD.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene — KCKPD then apprehended him a few blocks away and took him into custody.

This incident is currently under investigation.

