CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

KCKPD investigating Saturday fatal shooting

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ4AQ_0cFJdOLq00

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Saturday fatal shooting in the 4300 block of State Avenue.

This is the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to the scene just before noon.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to KCKPD.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene — KCKPD then apprehended him a few blocks away and took him into custody.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or KCCrimestoppers.com . All tips remain anonymous.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy