CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Highlights: Cardinal Mooney picks up first win of the season by topping Howland

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKWi0_0cFJdNT700

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Zy’ere Rogers scored twice for the Cardinals to push Cardinal Mooney past Howland 23-12 Saturday afternoon.

Rogers led the Cardinals in rushing and finished with 65 yards.

Daqua Douglas and Gabe Badea each finished with one score for Cardinal Mooney.

Howland’s Matt Woomer recorded 116 yards and one score in the loss.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 1-6, while Howland falls to 2-5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vindy.com

Howland finds game, set to play Cardinal Mooney Saturday at 1 p.m.

HOWLAND — It turns out the Howland Tigers will get their matchup this weekend. After their game this week with East was canceled on Monday due to COVID-19 problems within the Golden Bears program, Howland will now host Cardinal Mooney on Saturday at 1 p.m. Howland coach Steve Boyle confirmed the news Friday afternoon.
HOWLAND, ME
WETM

18 Sports: Trumansburg picks up a win over Edison, local highlights

(WETM) – High school and college games were abundant across the Twin Tiers on Saturday, everything from high school football to college volleyball. Leading the day was Trumansburg’s dominant win at Edison 56-16, largely thanks to two punt return touchdowns by Aden Alexander in the first half. Check out the...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Up First#American Football
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Howland tops Canfield, 2-0

HOWLAND — If there has been one team in the last few years that has given the Howland Tigers some trouble during their state runner-up and state championship seasons, it’s been the Canfield Cardinals. The Cardinals have tied the Tigers the past two seasons and their losses have been narrow...
HOWLAND, ME
USA Today

Howard scores late to pick up first victory of season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes including a 38-yarder to Kasey Hawthorne with just over two minutes remaining to lift Howard to its first win of the season, 22-17 over Sacred Heart on Saturday. Hawthorne leaped to make the catch against tight coverage at the 5-yard line...
FOOTBALL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa tops Arkansas St. for first win of the season

TULSA, Okla. -- — Davis Brin threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and Tulsa picked up its first victory of the season, a 41-34 decision over Arkansas State on Saturday night. The Golden Hurricane (1-3) amassed 663 yards with 308 yards on the ground. Shamari Brooks rushed for 155...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
altavistajournal.com

Generals "outrank" Colonels, pick up first win

The Altavista Colonels hosted their county rival William Campbell for Homecoming this past Friday night and would ultimately fall to the Generals 28-6 in high school football action. However, getting to that result was quite a journey for both teams, as the game was suspended with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter and the score tied at 6-6 due to lighting issues at English Stadium on Friday.
ALTAVISTA, VA
KELOLAND

Jackrabbit Volleyball picks up first conference win over UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17) win over North Dakota Tuesday night at Frost Arena. The win moves the Jacks to 1-1 in Summit action. Chloe Stitt had one of her best all-around nights in a Jackrabbit uniform, notching 20 kills with a .357 attack rate to […]
SPORTS
27 First News

Highlights: First-half goal leads state ranked Canfield past Howland

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A first-half goal helped the Canfield girls soccer team top Howland 1-0 Monday night at Bob Dove Field. Watch the video above for highlights of the game. Midway through the first half, Canfield’s Sabrina Goodrich found Alli Malinky who scored from inside the box to give...
CANFIELD, OH
hiawathaworldonline.com

Lady Chargers pick up first win

Football: The Chargers picked up their fourth loss of the season on Friday night, as the Horton football squad hosted JCN and took the 60-3 loss in the game. The loss puts Horton’s losing streak at 33, as Coach David Losey continues to search for a way to right the ship. The Chargers have given up just under 54 points a game this season with a point differential of over 47 per game. Team numbers have grown in the past two seasons under Losey, which helps, but a schedule that offers very little relief on a week in, week out basis has continued to weigh on the squad.
HORTON, KS
lcnme.com

Wolverines soccer team pick up first win of the season

Wiscasset- Boothbay girls soccer team picked up their first win of the season, 6-1 on Sept 29 in the Wolverines den. Falyn Harriman netted five goals and Anna Gosselin one. Katy Nein had two assists and Harriman one. Dirigo scored on a first half penalty kick by Destiny Jackson.
BOOTHBAY, ME
timestelegram.com

High school football Week 3 highlights: Top teams stay hot, others get first wins

Camden and New Hartford stay undefeated. VVS and Westmoreland/Oriskany get first wins of the season. Notre Dame snaps their losing streak. Last week's high school football schedule was jampacked with marquee matchups and big time performances. Some teams continued their season-long dominance and others won their first contest of the season.
CAMDEN, NY
WKBN

WKBN

1K+
Followers
695
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy