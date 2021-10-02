Highlights: Cardinal Mooney picks up first win of the season by topping Howland
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Zy’ere Rogers scored twice for the Cardinals to push Cardinal Mooney past Howland 23-12 Saturday afternoon.
Rogers led the Cardinals in rushing and finished with 65 yards.
Daqua Douglas and Gabe Badea each finished with one score for Cardinal Mooney.
Howland’s Matt Woomer recorded 116 yards and one score in the loss.
Cardinal Mooney improves to 1-6, while Howland falls to 2-5.
