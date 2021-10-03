CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Lakes football team keeps rolling, building confidence

By Michael Love
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes running back Cody Scarantine cuts across field while working through drills Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Deer Lakes is on a roll in the Allegheny Seven Conference.

The Lancers stopped a 15-game losing streak in Week 3 with a 49-0 victory over Derry in its conference opener. Last week Deer Lakes shut out Valley, 6-0.

On Friday, the Lancers made it three in a row with a gritty 9-7 triumph at East Allegheny.

Derek Burk threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Love in the second quarter, and Mason Metzler booted a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

“Our gam plan was to find ways to contain their offense. They are so athletic,” Deer Lakes coach Tim Burk said. “We prepped all week for those type of moments. It was amazing to see our kids come out and execute the gameplan almost flawlessly. They gave up a late touchdown, but they did the things they needed to do to get the win.

“The confidence of the guys is through the roof. Even when they started off 0-3, we told them to keep believing in what we’re teaching them. They never waivered. They are doing their jobs and playing well. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Derek Burk’s touchdown toss Friday gives him six through six games. He was an efficient 4 of 6 for 108 yards against the Wildcats.

The scoring reception was Love’s first of the season and his only catch of the game.

Cody Scarantine continued his redemption tour from a leg injury that robbed him of his junior season. The senior tailback carried the ball 25 times for 101 yards. It was his third straight game of more than 100 rushing yards, and he has a team-best 467 yards on the ground this season.

Deer Lakes will go for four in a row Friday at home against conference rival Burrell (0-6, 0-2).

North Catholic, No. 2 in the Trib HSSN Class 3A rankings at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, looms large for the Lancers on Oct. 15.

Deer Lakes caps its regular season with a nonsection game at South Allegheny (Oct. 22) before its conference finale at home against Freeport (Oct. 29).

“I am proud of the guys, but I told them there is still a long way to go,” coach Burk said. “We’re not done yet. Next week, it is back to 0-0. We have to take it one game at a time. We know Burrell is going to come in prepared to knock us off. We have to be ready.”

