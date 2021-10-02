CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Fight Night 193 video: Douglas Silva de Andrade KOs Gaetano Pirrello, flips all over octagon

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO0aR_0cFJcCVf00

Douglas Silva de Andrade earned another spectacular stoppage win for his resume on Saturday when he put away Gaetano Pirrello at UFC Fight Night 193.

De Andrade (27-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) wasted no time putting his hands on the chin of Pirrello (15-7-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in their bantamweight matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He landed a bomb of a shot, flattening his foe with a vicious left hand at the 2:04 mark of Round 1.

The Brazilian had an outpour of emotions after the fact, too. He did multiple flips off the octagon fence and began weeping.

Check out the highlights of the emotional rollercoaster below (via Twitter):

The emotion from de Andrade continued during his post-fight interview, too. He was short on words, but his tears and facial reactions spoke volumes.

“I have no words,” de Andrade said through an interpreter during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I thank my trainers.”

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 193: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSENj_0cFJcCVf00

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 193: Best photos from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Es3nN_0cFJcCVf00

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Douglas Silva De Andrade
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kos#Combat#Brazilian
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Melvin Guillard brutally knocked out with one punch by Joe Riggs in BKFC match (Video)

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard was brutally knocked out with one punch by veteran Joe Riggs in a BKFC match that took place this weekend. Guillard and Riggs were former UFC stars, but in the latter stages of their fighting careers, both men are now signed to BKFC. For Guillard, he is now 38 years old and was winless in his last 13 combat sports bouts. While Guillard was once one of the top lightweight fighters in MMA, that was over a decade ago. Now 20 years into his fighting career, Guillard is no longer the same explosive KO artist he once was. In fact, he is now the one who is getting knocked out. And on Saturday, he was brutally knocked out yet again, this time by Riggs.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Involved In Heated Confrontation At Mr. Olympia Event

Braun Strowman is involved with the Mr. Olympia competition, and tension was apparently at an all-time high. The former WWE Superstar was involved in a heated confrontation where people had to leap in and separate them. As Ringside News exclusively reported, Braun Strowman keeps trying to get his job back...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Mike Tyson on Deontay Wilder: ‘Is he going in there to win or a big payday?’ against Fury

By Allan Fox: Mike Tyson questions former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s motive for taking his contractual rematch with Tyson Fury for October 9th. ‘Iron’ Mike wonders whether Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is fighting Fury again just for the money and not because he wants to avenge his seventh round knockout loss that he suffered in February 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring?

Fans have seen quite a few big returns so far in 2021, but you never know when another familiar face might return to the ring. Recently WWE Hall of Famer Lita retweeted an article about potential dream matches she could still have, and in the retweet she added the caption “Who is your pick?”
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy