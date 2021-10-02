The Dust Control Market to witness a steadfast streak at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2026

Air-borne dust particles produced during production, processing, or during movement of the goods can adversely affect health, efficiency and even interfere with the production quality. Hence, companies are moving towards using dust control system in order to achieve effective dust suppression. To simplify the system for dust control, manufacturers are shifting from offering complicated system and expensive equipment to advanced technology. The smart dust control systems also include automated controls to offer better results at a minimum cost. Sectors including manufacturing, automotive, mining, and energy and utility are resulting in the increased rate of air pollution, thereby, driving the demand for dust control system in the global market.