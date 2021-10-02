Don’t say farewell to the Big E just yet…

WEST SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- This weekend is the last weekend of the Big E before it closes for the 2021 season in western Massachusetts.

The last Friday of the fair drew in 113,827 people. This is a record for the third Friday of the fair according to Eastern States Exposition officials.

22News has been here on the fairgrounds throughout the fair’s run and we have been seeing plenty of people coming out to enjoy the rides, fried food and huge musical acts. Officials say attendance has been really strong and it is no surprise because this year’s Big E was highly anticipated, after returning from a one-year hiatus.

Many of the people that attend the fair come from different parts of New England to enjoy and partake in all of the fair fun.

“And we are looking forward to going to all the state buildings, eating a Maine Baked Potato, that’s our first thing in the morning go to Storrowton Tavern for lunch and check everything out it’s so fun.” Michelle Fanwick, Wilton, Connecticut said.

So far, well over 1 million people have visited the fairgrounds this past year.

“We love coming here, we’ve been coming here for over 30 years. It’s a happy place, it’s a great way to have a vacation and we enjoy bringing your kids here,” Fanwick said.

The final Saturday night at the fair will feature American Rock band ‘A Day to Remember,’ performing at 7 p.m. The Eastern States Exposition is abiding by the West Springfield indoor mask mandate all guests that come to partake in the festival activities must have a face mask.