Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport resigns from BPD

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport will be stepping down as Assistant Chief in October 2021 to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.

As Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau, Davenport joined the Birmingham Police Department on February 16, 2019. Under Davenport’s command, the Birmingham Police Department increased community engagement and saw double-digit crime reduction in all part one crime categories except for homicides. He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief on December 5, 2020.

During his tenure with the Birmingham Police Department, Davenport was responsible for crime reduction initiatives, including COMPSTAT daily crime briefings, reinstating an improved Bicycle Patrol Unit, and developing the Homeless Outreach Partnership for Engagement program, and the Police Emergency Advocacy Team. He also played an instrumental role in developing the Real-Time Crime Center, which will be fully operational in October 2021.

Davenport has dedicated his life to the field of law enforcement. He began at the age of 12 with the Wilshire Area Deputy Auxiliary Police Program, which attributed to an exceptional career with the Los Angeles Police Department, where he achieved the rank of Police Captain. His notable accolades throughout his 33-year law enforcement career include the Command Leadership Award, Purple Heart, Medal of Valor, Crime Fighter Award, and many more.

The Birmingham Police Department would like to thank Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport for his service to the City of Birmingham and wish him the best in his future endeavors.