CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport resigns from BPD

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport will be stepping down as Assistant Chief in October 2021 to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.

Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport

As Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau, Davenport joined the Birmingham Police Department on February 16, 2019. Under Davenport’s command, the Birmingham Police Department increased community engagement and saw double-digit crime reduction in all part one crime categories except for homicides. He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief on December 5, 2020.

During his tenure with the Birmingham Police Department, Davenport was responsible for crime reduction initiatives, including COMPSTAT daily crime briefings, reinstating an improved Bicycle Patrol Unit, and developing the Homeless Outreach Partnership for Engagement program, and the Police Emergency Advocacy Team. He also played an instrumental role in developing the Real-Time Crime Center, which will be fully operational in October 2021.

Davenport has dedicated his life to the field of law enforcement. He began at the age of 12 with the Wilshire Area Deputy Auxiliary Police Program, which attributed to an exceptional career with the Los Angeles Police Department, where he achieved the rank of Police Captain. His notable accolades throughout his 33-year law enforcement career include the Command Leadership Award, Purple Heart, Medal of Valor, Crime Fighter Award, and many more.

The Birmingham Police Department would like to thank Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport for his service to the City of Birmingham and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General announces arrest of Covington County man

From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday, October 7, that a former Lockhart police chief on has been arrested on multiple charges of domestic violence. According to Marshall, Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, surrendered at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, October 6. Marshall’s Criminal Trials […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Homicide investigation underway in Center Point

From The Tribune Staff Reports CENTER POINT  — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed during an apparent shooting just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of a person shot at the 1100 block of Center […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Trussville woman arrested for reckless manslaughter

From The Tribune Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for reckless manslaughter against a Trussville woman on Thursday, October 7. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lindsay Sara Bland, 31, of Trussville, is accused of striking and killing 29-year-old Enrique Edward Millan, Jr., with her vehicle while he […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Critical missing person issued for Birmingham man

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has issued a critical missing person investigation for a Birmingham man on Wednesday, Thursday 7. According to BPD, 42-year-old Maurice Emmit Stollenwerck was last seen traveling in the 1700 block of 50th Street Ensley in a 2006 Beige Buick Rendezvous at approximately 1 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Center Point man arrested in homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff Reports CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Center Point man was arrested in connection to an apparent homicide that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Terrell Maurice Watts was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Ice and Cocaine seized in Center Point

From The Tribune Staff Reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Units arrested a Birmingham man on drug trafficking charges after performing a traffic stop on Thursday, October 7. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Otis Donxreal Maddox, 39, was under surveillance for possible drug trafficking activity. Detectives assisted […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Law enforcement seeks help to find missing child

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Luhniahyhua Sinceire Safford is a 14 year old black female, who  was last seen on October 5, 2021 at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of Victor Tulane Circle in Montgomery. Authorities are […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds police sergeant arrested for domestic violence

From The Tribune Staff Reports LEEDS —A Leeds police sergeant has been arrested following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend on Tuesday, October 5. According to the Leeds Police Chief Jim Atkinson, Sgt. Erwin Jones was arrested after his girlfriend, a city magistrate, accused Jones of choking her during an argument. A warrant was issued […]
LEEDS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Police#The Patrol Bureau#Compstat#Bicycle Patrol Unit
The Trussville Tribune

Woman killed after being struck by car

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies Birmingham woman killed after being struck by a vehicle around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. According to the coroner’s report, Diane E. Parks, 49, was one of two pedestrians struck by a Toyota Camry when they stepped out into the roadway from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Head-on collision kills two

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Coroner, identifies two women killed in a head-on collision on Thursday, October 7. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Lauren Jerrie Nabors, 20, of Fairfield, was driving a Honda Civic on Interstate 459 North at Exit 6 around 8:30 a.m. when the accident occurred. Reports […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Arrest made in Birmingham homicide investigation

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department made an arrest on Monday, October 4, in connection to a homicide investigation. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Marquis Taylor, 39, was taken into custody after a murder warrant was issued following a shooting at Smart Food Mart located at 900 20th Street […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Talladega County crash causes roadway blockage

From The Tribune Staff Reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Friday, October 8, has created roadway blockage. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 168-mile marker are currently blocked due to the crash. ALEA will continue to monitor […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: One victim identified in head-on collision

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Coroners office identified one of the victims in a head-on collision around 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5. According to the Jefferson County Coroners, 77-year-old Jo Ann D. Startley of Blountsville was killed when her Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on Carson Road was struck by a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham Police identify apparent homicide victim found after house fire

From The Tribune Staff Reports — BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Police Department announced on Sunday, October 3, that they have identified the victim of an apparent homicide investigation in connection to last month’s house fire. According to Birmingham Police Department, Christopher Diltz, 33, was found after Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFRS) were dispatched to 4512 11th […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Missing teen out of St. Clair County

From The Tribune Staff Reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance locating a missing teen out of Odenville. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Kayti Garner, 15, was last seen walking down Kelley Creek Road towards the interstate, wearing red sweatpants, a black crop top, a […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy