Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7

You could say that Duke was fraudulent coming into this game with wins against Kansas, Northwestern, and NC A&T. You could also say that perhaps Duke’s offensive line was a little on the suspect side, and that helped a lot when it came to holding the Blue Devils to seven points. However, the reality is that UNC needed this game. They needed to be able to prove that they could take a step forward, both from a fundamental as well as a more advanced standpoint, and I feel like that is what we saw yesterday afternoon. There is obviously still some concerns, but for the most part I feel like this was an encouraging win and that there are certain players that deserve a lot of praise.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO