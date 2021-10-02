CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina topped Duke 38-7 on Saturday, keeping hold of the coveted Victory Bell for a third straight year. “Really, really proud of our guys,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “People better hang on because...

tarheelblog.com

UNC Football keeps the Victory Bell in Chapel Hill with decisive win over Duke

UNC’s defense held Duke to just one touchdown in the battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium. Sam Howell rebounded from a disappointing showing in the loss against Georgia Tech last weekend to throw for 321 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on the way to a 38-7 win. The offense, which really sputtered against the Yellow Jackets, didn’t have a single turnover against the Blue Devils.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC strikes first, leads Duke 7-0 after one quarter

UNC broke a defensive stalemate as the first quarter wound down as Sam Howell found Ty Chandler for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 7 seconds to go in the quarter. The Tar Heels lead 7-0. But that 75-yard touchdown play was by far the bulk of UNC's 120-yard first-quarter total;...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Duke: Three Things Learned

You could say that Duke was fraudulent coming into this game with wins against Kansas, Northwestern, and NC A&T. You could also say that perhaps Duke’s offensive line was a little on the suspect side, and that helped a lot when it came to holding the Blue Devils to seven points. However, the reality is that UNC needed this game. They needed to be able to prove that they could take a step forward, both from a fundamental as well as a more advanced standpoint, and I feel like that is what we saw yesterday afternoon. There is obviously still some concerns, but for the most part I feel like this was an encouraging win and that there are certain players that deserve a lot of praise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UNC Coordinator Report: Sam Howell, Sacks, Defensive Questions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Following the 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said, "I'm disappointed, I'm embarrassed by our play, by our coaching, by me." On Monday, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and co-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman answered questions from the media in their weekly availability.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The State

Duke-UNC live updates: Tar Heels finish off Duke

Live updates have concluded for this game. For analysis and what we learned about UNC, click here. For analaysis and what we learned about Duke, click here. Duke takes its 3-1 record on the road to Chapel Hill to face the 2-2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Check back here for live updates during the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
charlottestar.com

Sam Howell fuels North Carolina rout of rival Duke

Sam Howell passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns as North Carolina got back on track with a 38-7 victory against visiting Duke on Saturday afternoon in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Chapel Hill, N.C. Howell completed 18 of 32 passes without an interception, while the North Carolina defense straightened...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

IC Postgame Live: Three Takeaways from UNC's 38-7 Win Over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's defense put together its best performance of the season in UNC's 38-7 win over Duke on Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels make key plays in their own territory to limited the Blue Devils' scoring chances, connected on five sacks, and forced two turnovers, one of which was a fumble returned for a touchdown by safety Trey Morrison.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

OTB: UNC Preview, The Sam Howell Revenge Tour Pt. 2

Florida State enters Saturday’s contest at North Carolina as a substantial underdog. But the Tar Heels have proven to be vulnerable through five games, going 5-2, while FSU is coming off its first win of the season. How do the Seminoles match up against Sam Howell and Co., and is...
FLORIDA STATE
watchstadium.com

UNC QB Sam Howell Highlights Against Florida State

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was both the best rusher and passer for the Tar Heels in their game against Florida State. Howell ran the ball 11 times in the game for 108 yards, and he threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 17-32 passing.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
nsjonline.com

Gone too soon: UNC’s gentle giant, Quincy Monk

Cancer is something that will touch everyone’s life at some point. For those of us fortunate not to get a diagnosis or a scare, there are friends and relatives who won’t be so fortunate. Shawn Krest has been chosen by the American Cancer Society as one of the Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each day of the month, he’ll be telling a story of how cancer has touched someone on one of the teams we root for. It could be a coach, a player, a retired legend or an arena worker. The disease doesn’t care how successful you are, how much money you have or, as we see in today’s post, if you’re a beloved friend and father in the prime of life. To join in the fight against breast cancer, you can visit Shawn’s American Cancer Society page.
NFL

