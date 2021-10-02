Air District extends Spare the Air Alert for smog

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the Spare the Air Alert for smog build-up through Sunday, October 3rd.

“If we all drive less this weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents,” air district official Jack Broadbent said in a news release.

The air district said there are several potential health impacts when exposed to smog. This includes throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

Officials recommend scheduling outdoor exercise for the early morning hours and to limit exposure for young children, seniors and people with respiratory and heart conditions.

