With just days to go before Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters, the first reactions to the sequel have begun to appear online from critics and film fans across the country. Like the movie itself, many of the reactions have their tongue planted firmly in their cheek, noting exactly what kind of tonally off-beat movie Sony has delivered once again. ComicBook.com's own Chris Killian wrote the following about the film: "Venom: Let There Be Carnage is stupid but also a lot of fun....It almost feels like a Rated R superhero movie circa 2003 that's been edited for TV." Check out more reactions below!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO