As the Rangers near closer towards the opening of the 2021-22 season, we are starting to get a feel for what a Gerard Gallant coached team looks like. Line combos are starting to form. Tactics are being put into place. Narratives about Gallant’s personality are trickling there way into the press. One aspect of coaching that we’ve yet to hear or read about, is how Gallant will handle underperformers. What will happen to veterans who fail to execute? How will younger players be treated? It’s an open question at this point and we won’t know until we are further into the season. However this won’t be past Rangers teams, and we should expect Gerard Gallant will have some level of accountability for his players.

