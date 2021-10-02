MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Slight rain chances linger through the weekend

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): The dry air to the mid and upper levels is moving more into the Atlantic, but our area of high pressure throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the southeast remains. This will keep rain chances low throughout the weekend. However, low level surface winds will drive an easterly flow from the Atlantic across the state. This does allow for minor moisture to pull across Florida and with daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, there is still a very small threat for isolated showers and weak thunderstorms through the weekend into the beginning of next week. 10% rain chances will be common with the best shot for shower activity starting up late afternoon throughout our interior counties and slowly move west to the Gulf of Mexico into the mid and late evening hours finally fading out by midnight.



Bay and inland waterways will have a moderate chop with Seas around 2 feet. UV rays will be high but not extreme and will still warrant slapping on sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 30 minutes at a time. The beaches look wonderful for this weekend however moderately high red tide will be common along the Beaches of Pinellas County and Southern Sarasota County.



By the time we make it into the middle of next week, a new front will swing in from the west accompanied by an area of low pressure that will remain well to the north. The front will pass through the state and allow for rain chances to increase by late week. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s but with the ample moisture returning to the area, feel-like temperatures will be back into the lower triple digits along with a 30 to 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.



Regarding the tropics the only two systems that were monitoring right now are Sam and Victor and so far these two tropical systems will remain well off the coast of the United States let alone the sunshine State.

