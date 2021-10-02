CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, WV

Harrison County pumpkin farm holds fundraiser and auction

By Jake Ostrove
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320x99_0cFJW1jp00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell had an auction and fundraiser on the farm grounds on Saturday. Things began in the morning and ran through the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW1mq_0cFJW1jp00
One lucky guest walked away with the biggest pumpkin in the yard.

There were plenty of fall-themed activities throughout the day. Visitors could pick out their own pumpkin to take home. Auctions were held with four large pumpkins up for sale. Proceeds from the auction went to the local autism corridor. In addition, the largest pumpkin on the lot was given away to the person that guessed its weight or got the closest.

In addition to the things that the host farm had planned, vendors were also invited to set up tables on the grounds. A handful of different craft vendors set up booths for people to look through while they picked a pumpkin. For lunch, a local food truck stopped by.

“The community is what supports us. If it wasn’t for them, the pumpkin farm wouldn’t exist,” said Patrick Ash, who owns the farm. “It’s just supporting local people that’s doing local things in the area.”

The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell recently lost a tractor to a shed fire. To help recoup the losses, there was a fundraiser held throughout the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Community members hosts Chestnut Festival

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – Community members in Rowlesburg came together for the 13th annual Chestnut Festival.   Vendors set up tables and sold products like honey and crafts. Representatives from the American Chestnut Foundation were also in attendance.   Organizers said they were pleased with how many people came out on the beautiful day. The heart of the festival is the grill where volunteers cook up […]
ROWLESBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Showmasters Gun Show fall weekend comes to conclusion

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Army National Guard hosted the fall Showmasters Gun Show during the weekend of October 9 and 10. More than 200 different vendors showcased all sorts of different guns, hunting knifes, antique guns, and even some medieval weapons and armor. The event highlighted a wide variety of hunting equipment from local shops. […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

2nd annual paranormal expo takes place in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In true spooky spirit, organizers put on a paranormal expo in Morgantown on Saturday.   Once a year, Les O’Dell and his wife put on the expo for people who enjoy paranormal experiences to come out and get together.  This year tables included craft sales, paranormal books, paranormal investigating teams, tarot card readings and more. Guest […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Society
City
Saltwell, WV
Harrison County, WV
Sports
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Grant Town EMS hosts ‘The Haunting of Grant Town’

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – Grant Town EMS first responders have started to get into the spooky spirit. The workers put on their annual haunted maze at their station. This year’s maze includes 23 different rooms – each with its own spooky factor.   Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids and can be bought here. Use promo code “spooky” for $2 off a ticket. All proceeds go to […]
GRANT TOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

International Street Festival celebrates diversity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, organizers in Morgantown held the fourth International Street Festival.   The event took place on High Street. Tabels were set up with ethnic foods and crafts from all over the world.   The West Virginia University Office of Global Affairs partnered with Main Street Morgantown, Morgantown Sister Cities Commission, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department at WVU and Truist Bank to show the diversity in Morgantown.   Last year’s International Street Festival was […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fresenius Kidney Care clinicians hosts 3rd annual “Kidney Walk”

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Community members in Monongalia County came together to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation.   The 3rd annual “Kidney Walk” took place at the Westwood Middle School track. Participants entered raffles and walked laps around the track to show their support for the foundation.  Organizers said this year’s goal was to raise around $5,000. Clinicians from Fresenius Kidney Care organized the event to help people with kidney failure […]
WESTOVER, WV
WBOY 12 News

GFWC Bridgeport Junior Woman’s Club to hold 5K Glow Run

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Bridgeport Junior Women’s Club will be holding its first-ever glow run later in October. The 5K race will take place at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex on Saturday, Oct. 23. Race participants will all be given glow bracelets, with the first 100 registrants receiving large, LED […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Pumpkin#Local Food#Weather#The Pumpkin Farm
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association hosts North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place outside the Harrison County Courthouse Plaza Sunday as walkers gathered in person to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.  The North Central Walk raises money for Alzheimer’s research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter to provide free care and support services […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State students volunteer to clean-up a city avenue

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University students did their part to keep Fairmont beautiful. On Friday, students volunteered for the annual “Falcons Helping Falcons” Locust Avenue clean up. The clean-up happens every year during the homecoming weekend. This year around 50 students came out to fill up bags with trash from the street. Stephanie DeGroot, a construction project manager […]
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Industry
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association raising money to help kids Christmas shop

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is about halfway toward meeting its goal for this year’s ‘Shop with a Deputy’ program. Harrison County Elks Lodge members presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to the Sheriff’s Association Wednesday afternoon in Nutter Fort. The Shop with a Deputy program takes underserved […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Community reacts after fire destroys building in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A fire ripped through a historical building in downtown Buckhannon on Tuesday, Oct. 5, leaving community members and residents heartbroken. The building, located on East Main Street, is believed to be a total loss. Several apartments and four businesses — September Sun, Bacteria Busters Pro, Fosters Marketing Group and Sweet A Licious […]
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

626
Followers
282
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy