I Was Married With A Full-Time Job. Then I Had To Move Into My Car

Cover picture for the article'The Many Saints Of Newark' Director Alan Taylor Talks About The Curse Of Nostalgia That Comes With 'The Sopranos'. Taylor says returning for the movie "felt like [he]was going home," saying it felt like "going back into [Sopranos creator] David Chase's voice." "It's a dark, troubled home, but it was good to go back," said Taylor.

Edie Falco reprised her Carmela Soprano role for The Many Saints Of Newark, but her appearance was left in the cutting-room floor

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again," said Alan Taylor, The Sopranos prequel movie's director. "She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life." He added: “There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie. How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.” ALSO: David Chase tells Marc Maron he chose Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" to end the series because it got a bad reaction from The Sopranos crew.
What I Miss Most Now That I’m a Full-Time Mom

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers, a 3-year-old and a 1½-year-old. Before my husband and I even got married, we always imagined I’d stay home with our children when we had them. At the time, I was teaching high school, but teaching was never my career or passion. There’s honestly nothing I’d rather be doing … at least, outside of the home. The thing is (and I sometimes feel like a spoiled, privileged brat for admitting it) I have a ton of hobbies. And I’m good at a lot of them! Most of them are artistic in some way—knitting, sewing, needlework, painting, writing, making elaborate and impractical pastries, making the entire family’s Halloween costumes from scratch—and many of the things I like to do involve education in some way. Making games and materials and learning aids, that kind of thing.
David Chase
Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
Situation 805: “I just lost my job, Idk what to do, I’m supposed to take a girl out. I have no money.Help”

Hi guys so I’ve been trying to get at this girl for a long time. I finally started talking to her and because of the pandemic our meet up has been cancelled and rescheduled a few times. Well we are finally supposed to meet up BUT I lost my job a week ago and I don’t have the luxury to go out let alone take a girl on a date. I don’t know what to do, I know that if I reschedule she’s going to think I am playing games or that I’m not interested. If I tell her the reason I can’t go is because I don’t have a job or money Idk how she’s going to react. Even if she were to say hey no worries I got you this time, I don’t think I’d feel comfortable with her paying for anything. I know you can do and go to free places but I don’t know about anyone else out there ,but I don’t feel right going out with out money. What do I do? I’m not creative enough. Help!!
James Gandolfini Got So Drunk Filming ‘The Sopranos,’ They Chained Him To A Tree So He Wouldn’t Fall Off A Cliff

We’ve all been there at some point. You’re hanging out with your buddies, having a few drinks, and one of your friends has a few too many…. Or a shit ton too many, and next thing you know they’re flying around like a bat outta hell, being an absolute nuisance, and you just want to tie them to a tree so they can’t hurt themselves or somebody else.
Guy Finds Genius Way To Store His Tools In A Secret Place On His Car

How Other Nations Pay For Child Care. The US Is An Outlier. Rich countries contribute an average of $14,000 per year for a toddler's care, compared with $500 in the US. The Democrats' spending bill tries to shrink the gap.
The Greatest Mask Of All Time

You needn't dress up in an elaborate costume to celebrate Halloween. Sometimes a simple tee is enough to show off the holiday spirit. And since this shirt available in a wide number cuts, colors and sizes, just about everyone gets to join in on the festivities.
Facebook Is Weaker Than We Knew

The phrase "Good soup" became a TikTok meme after a "Girls" soundbite went viral. It's from an episode where two of the HBO show's main characters go to a famous Brooklyn diner.
