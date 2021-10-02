I Was Married With A Full-Time Job. Then I Had To Move Into My Car

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers, a 3-year-old and a 1½-year-old. Before my husband and I even got married, we always imagined I’d stay home with our children when we had them. At the time, I was teaching high school, but teaching was never my career or passion. There’s honestly nothing I’d rather be doing … at least, outside of the home. The thing is (and I sometimes feel like a spoiled, privileged brat for admitting it) I have a ton of hobbies. And I’m good at a lot of them! Most of them are artistic in some way—knitting, sewing, needlework, painting, writing, making elaborate and impractical pastries, making the entire family’s Halloween costumes from scratch—and many of the things I like to do involve education in some way. Making games and materials and learning aids, that kind of thing.
