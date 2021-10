The Las Vegas Raiders could see running back Josh Jacobs make his return to action just in time for their Week 4 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs has not featured for the Raiders since their dramatic Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens due to a minor ankle injury. He missed all of the team’s scheduled practices last week due to the injury and wound up being ruled out for the team’s home matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO