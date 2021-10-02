Person shot near art museum

View more in
Toledo, OH
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
Two wounded in separate West Toledo shootings
Two people were at a local hospital Saturday after shootings within 35 minutes and about a mile apart in West Toledo. The first shooting was reported about 3:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Loxley Road. The victim was not there when police and fire crews arrived, authorities said, but was located at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Police did find a crime scene on Loxley.
Fatality in Springfield Township believed to have occurred overnight
A 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident Sunday. Leon Watson, of Toledo, struck a mailbox and a tree with his vehicle after driving off the south side of Hill near Derbyshire avenues in western Lucas County’s Springfield Township. The crash was believed to have occurred overnight, and the body was found about 8:35 a.m. after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene.
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest delights thousands, brings history to life
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Apple butter bubbled over sweltering kettles, heated by wood fires that filled the air with a familiar campfire aroma that was broken up only by the waft of freshly pressed cider.
Religious Offerings: Islamic Society hosts a Community Day on Oct. 17
The Islamic Society of North West Ohio hosts its first Community Day on Oct. 17. The Islamic Society is the newest mosque and community center in the region. Its community began meeting in a storefront on North Holland Sylvania Road in 2013, and purchased a former Kroger at 850 S. McCord Rd., Holland, in 2017. The facility opened to worshippers earlier this year after extensive renovations, just in time for the holy month of Ramadan .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Our Towns calander: 10/11
● Secor Metropark program, 10000 W. Central Ave.; Uncork & Unwind with Fall Landscape Painting (adults 55+) 6-8 p.m. Friday, two-hour guided painting classes, autumn-inspired landscape paintings, step-by-step instruction, and a relaxing glass of wine. All materials will be provided. Cost: $25. Register, 419-407-9700.
Teenagers injured in Toledo shootings
Two teen-agers walked into Toledo hospitals Thursday evening with gunshot wounds not considered life-threatening, Toledo police reported. A victim police identified as Cameron Hill, 15, of the 600 block of Elmdale Court, walked into ProMedica Toledo Hospital about 6 p.m. accompanied by another 15-year-old. Both were uncooperative with detectives, police said, but investigators determined young Hill had been shot in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
This week's coronavirus vaccine clinics are announced
This week’s area coronavirus walk-in clinics include:. ■ Tuesday: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Us Together, 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 118, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Pemberville American Legion Hall, 405 E. Front St., Pemberville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pedestrian dies after S. Dixie Highway crash
A pedestrian was hit and killed late Saturday night on S. Dixie Highway in Monroe Township, the region’s third pedestrian fatality in a week. A 41-year-old woman of Erie, Mich. was walking westbound across the highway when she was struck by a car moving southbound at 11:46 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More ramp closings along I-280 as Skyway resurfacing nears completion
While the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing project is nearing completion, its final stages require more closings of I-280 ramps on the bridge. Joint repairs on several nearby I-280 bridges, meanwhile, are shutting down additional ramps that make I-280 access especially difficult this week in Oregon and East Toledo. The...
Churches host pet blessings in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi
Llamas, it turns out, are not big on holy water. “You have to be very careful, because they don't like anything hitting their feet,” the Rev. Keith Stripe said recently, sharing a bit of wisdom he's picked up during his years in ministry in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo. “They will spit at you if you bless their feet with holy water.”
West Toledo pedestrian fatality is identified
The man who died Monday after he was struck by a car in West Toledo has been identified as Antonio Gibbs, 26. It was unknown where he lived, and no relatives or friends have come forward since his death, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the Lucas County coroner. Mr. Gibbs died of multiple blunt-force trauma.
'Antique-ish things': Toledoans gather in Old West End for Autumn Market and yard sales
For sale: typewriter, beefy old coffee table, concealed-carry handbag, vintage DVD collection. If you were in need of an antique, piece of art, or some otherwise bizarre or unusual item for your home, you probably should've been in Toledo's Old West End on Saturday for the Autumn Market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian dies after Sylvania Avenue crash
A pedestrian died late Thursday night after being hit by a car while he attempted to cross Sylvania Avenue. The crash in the 3100 block of West Sylvania was the second pedestrian fatality on that street this week.
Wood County officials to guide celebratory courthouse tours
BOWLING GREEN — Guided tours of the historic Wood County Courthouse will be offered Oct. 30 as part of ongoing commemoration of the county’s bicentennial and the 125th anniversary of the courthouse’s opening.
Saturday Essay: Let’s come together to save Toledo’s children
Many years ago, an outstanding actress, Greer Garson, was featured in a movie, Blossoms in the Dust. She played a woman who opened a home for orphans and illegitimate children.
Murder suspect was given extra time to report to jail
A Toledo man who was given additional time to report to jail following a drug conviction is accused of using that time to commit a shooting outside the Spotlight Lounge that killed a man.
The Blade
Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.https://www.toledoblade.com/
Comments / 1