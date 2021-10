On October 1st, the organization Confront Art, which supports public art projects that promote awareness of social issues, launched an exhibition in New York’s Union Square that consists of three new sculptural busts of George Floyd, John Lewis and Breonna Taylor. Only two days later, the bust of George Floyd was vandalized by an unknown assailant who splashed the sculpture with grayish paint, the NYPD is reporting. The incident also marks the second time the George Floyd bust has been compromised: in June, when the artwork was on display in Brooklyn, the sculpture was marred with a White Supremacist tag and doused with black paint.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO