CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

First annual Run Billy Run 5k

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJMpK_0cFJQlzS00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of runners paid their respects to the memory of Springfield District Court Judge William Boyle by participating in the first annual “Run Billy Run” 5K Road Race and one mile walk.

Judge William Boyle died from ALS in 2019. The William J. Boyle scholarship committee created the “Run Billy Run” to become an annual event at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke. Judge Boyle’s daughter Margaret Boyle is so proud that more than 400 men and women signed on for this tribute to her dad.

“It’s really an overwhelming thing to see all of these people here today. We have just been showered with love from all over the community,” Margaret said.

People of all ages, from all walks of life including Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield, all took part in this tribute that was presented by Springfield’s Student Prince Restaurant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Paradise City Arts Festival returns to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been two years, but the Paradise City Arts Festival is back. But with the festival’s return came extensive COVID-19 precautions and rules. Dale Rogers is a metal sculptor, and he credits a lot of his success to this prestigious New England festival. “I’ve had a great...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
WWLP

Walk to raise awareness of ALS brings 300 people to Look Park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The need to find a cure for ALS, a disease that attacks a person’s nervous system, prompted a walk in hopes of raising $100,000 dollars for research. More than 300 people today walked silently through Northampton’s Look Park on Sunday. This walk to defeat ALS attracted...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Springfield organization helps homeless community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A compassionate gesture was done, helping members of Springfield’s homeless community. Just across the street from the “Friends of the Homeless” buildings on Worthington Street, the organization called “Just Love” distributed clothing and other necessities to homeless men and women. Nelsonia Santiago, a recent arrival from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Neal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Race#District Court#Als#Student Prince Restaurant
WWLP

West Springfield tavern limiting business hours due to staffing shortage

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staffing issues has caused one local popular restaurant to temporarily change its hours of operation. Starting next Tuesday, the Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House located on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield will close for lunch and dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. The family-owned business said the decision was made due to the continued struggle to hire staff.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Drivers frustrated by recent heavy traffic on I-91 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on I-91 is causing headaches for local drivers. At a section of I-91 southbound over the Connecticut River, three lanes are reduced to just two. During rush hour, traffic is backed up and often at a standstill. A commuter from West Springfield told 22News his commute times have definitely increased. He recommends using a different route.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
734
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy