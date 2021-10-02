CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

UFC fighter Aspen Ladd nearly fainted at weigh-in

By Dan Benton
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC was forced to cancel the Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson fight scheduled for UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday night after one of the participants nearly fainted during weigh-ins. Ladd was unable to hold her arms up and was visibly trembling as she attempted to step up onto the scale. After a near-collapse, she checked in at 137 pounds (141.5 lbs. fully clothed) — two pounds over the bantamweight limit of 135. But that’s not necessarily why the fight got called.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Big Lead

Video of Aspen Ladd's Latest Weigh-In Is Downright Scary

Aspen Ladd has been removed from the card at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker after an incredibly scary scene at her weigh-in on Friday. Ladd, who has struggled with weight cuts before, could barely stand on the scale as the 26-year-old tried to make the 135-pound limit. She nearly fainted and was shaking considerably as she stood on the scale. She weighed in at 137, above the women's bantamweight limit.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aspen Ladd
Person
Macy Chiasson
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims that rejecting Deontay Wilder rematch would have cost him nearly £70m

Tyson Fury has revealed just how much money he would have had to pay to avoid a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.The rivals are set to meet in the boxing ring for a third time on 9 October, with Briton Fury having stopped the American in February 2020 to regain the WBC heavyweight title, following the rivals’ split draw in December 2018.Having comprehensively beaten Wilder last time out, Fury turned his attention to a long-awaited, highly-anticipated unification bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua – only for a judge to rule in May that Fury must face Wilder a third time,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fighter#Combat#Ufc#Tko
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Valentina Shevchenko Believes UFC Fighters Get Paid What They Deserve

Despite issues with fighter pay, Valentina Shevchenko believes that UFC fighters get paid what they deserve. The news came after Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy and retained her UFC women’s flyweight championship at UFC 266. After defeating Murphy, Shevchenko spoke to media members. A hot-button topic in the world of MMA...
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 38 Weigh-In Results & Preview, Ladd/Chiasson Scratched

The weigh-in results are in for UFC Vegas 38, and we’ve got the details for you below!. Although the main event between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker is locked and loaded, there were three issues during today’s weigh-ins, including one fight cancellation. Unfortunately, the rebooked bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson has been canceled after Ladd experienced health issues during the weigh-in.
UFC
chatsports.com

Macy Chiasson Thinks Fight With Aspen Ladd Could Go Many Different Ways

A fight that was expected to go down in July will now take place on October 2. A pivotal match in the UFC 135-pound division between Macy Chiasson and Aspen Ladd takes place at UFC Vegas 38. Prior to the fight, Chiasson caught up with James Lynch for MMASucka.com and...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jim West fires back at “coward” Miesha Tate for suggesting Aspen Ladd attempted to cheat at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh ins

Jim West fired back at “coward” Miesha Tate for suggesting that Aspen Ladd attempted to cheat at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh-ins. Ladd missed weight on Friday ahead of her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38. At first, Ladd stepped onto the scale at 141.5lbs with a full set of clothes on. After stripping down, Ladd had a final weight of 137lbs. Not only that, but she was visibly shaking on the scale and appeared to be in serious distress after another massive weight cut. After Ladd missed weight, Chiasson decided that she didn’t want to take the fight and she declined it.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy