UFC fighter Aspen Ladd nearly fainted at weigh-in
The UFC was forced to cancel the Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson fight scheduled for UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday night after one of the participants nearly fainted during weigh-ins. Ladd was unable to hold her arms up and was visibly trembling as she attempted to step up onto the scale. After a near-collapse, she checked in at 137 pounds (141.5 lbs. fully clothed) — two pounds over the bantamweight limit of 135. But that’s not necessarily why the fight got called.www.yardbarker.com
