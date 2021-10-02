Sylveon is coming to Pokémon Unite on October 5
This morning, the MOBA Pokémon Unite announced on Twitter that its newest fighter, Sylveon, will become available on October 5 at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET. This marks the first time that a Pokémon’s release in the game has come at a specific time, which might be an indicator of how highly anticipated the game’s first Eeveelution may be. Sylveon is the fairy-type evolution of Eevee, a Pokémon known for being able to evolve into several different Pokémon depending on what technique is used for evolution.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0