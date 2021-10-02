Sylveon is coming to Pokémon Unite on October 5

Sony has finally announced the games that will be coming to Playstation Plus this October 5th. This month players will be able to engage in epic 100-player battles in a WWII-inspired Hell Let Loose, crush some ribs in the hellish world of Mortal Kombat X, and if that’s a little intense, players will also be given the chance to take to the mound and show off their best golf swings with PGA Tour 2K21. Playstation Plus is a paid service that allows players to play online multiplayer games and download free games every month to expand their library. Last month players were able to hop into the gourmet world of Overcooked: All You Can Eat, become one of the most iconic hunters in Predator: Hunting Grounds, and even prowl the streets as one of the most skilled assassins in Hitman 2. It’s been a past good month and with October it looks like things are going to continue.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO