Sylveon is coming to Pokémon Unite on October 5

By Kirsten Carey
gamepur.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, the MOBA Pokémon Unite announced on Twitter that its newest fighter, Sylveon, will become available on October 5 at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET. This marks the first time that a Pokémon’s release in the game has come at a specific time, which might be an indicator of how highly anticipated the game’s first Eeveelution may be. Sylveon is the fairy-type evolution of Eevee, a Pokémon known for being able to evolve into several different Pokémon depending on what technique is used for evolution.

egmnow.com

Mamoswine joins the Pokémon Unite roster this week

The Pokémon Company has revealed that Mamoswine will be joining Pokémon Unite later this week on September 29th. The Ice-type Pokémon’s abilities include Blizzard, which freezes enemies in place, and a leaping tackle. The trailer below also shows Mamoswine’s Ultimate which appears to deal continuous damage over time to any Pokémon caught in it.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon Go: October 2021 Spotlight Hour Schedule, Pokémon, and Bonuses

Pokémon GO will feature 4 Spotlight Hours in October 2021, which take place every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time. During Spotlight Hours, a specific Pokémon species is featured and will spawn constantly throughout the hour, along with a special bonus that changes every week. Spotlight Hours are a fantastic way to hunt shiny Pokémon, stock up on candy and gain extra XP or stardust. The Pokémon featured change every month, and Pokémon Go‘s October Spotlight Hours are ones you won’t want to miss!
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

How to fix connection errors in Pokémon Unite on Android

Pokémon Unite is now available on mobile devices, meaning it's no longer confined to the Nintendo Switch and can become of the best Android games available. While the majority of players have a great experience, some inevitably encounter problems. With many possible causes for connection issues, we've compiled a list of fixes that can help get you battling again.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

We just got another look at the new Pokémon games coming to Switch

For Pokémon fans around the world, today was a big day. If the prospect of one new trailer wasn’t enough, well, you’re getting two. On the official Pokémon YouTube channel, you can now check out new trailers for Pokémon Arceus and for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Both videos not only reveal new information about each game but give some extra glimpses of the gameplay itself. These details arrive about a month after the latest Pokémon presents event.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Switch Pre-Orders For Pokémon-Like 'Monster Crown' Go Live Today, October Launch Confirmed

Sodesco has announced that pre-orders for Monster Crown, the Pokémon-like monster collecting game from developer Studio Aurum, will go live on Nintendo Switch today. The game's been in the works for some time now, with a Kickstarter campaign going live back in 2018, and we actually shared an exclusive look at some of the game's monsters shortly afterwards. Now, we're just weeks away from seeing the game land on Switch, with a 12 October release date locked in.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon GO’s October 2021 plans include movie tie-in, Halloween, and Niantic birthday events

The Fall season is here and we’re quickly approaching October, which means Niantic is ready to tell us what’s happening in the world of Pokémon GO next month! Sure, we know of a few events happening next month – Pokémon GO Community Day featuring Duskull and the return of the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event – yet the big round-up post on the official Pokémon GO blog has some concrete details about the month’s Pokémon Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and more. Plus Niantic will be celebrating its birthday soon and they have a one-day event planned for it. Check out what’s happening soon, including when this year’s Halloween event begins!
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Mamoswine is coming to Pokemon Unite this week

Recently, Pokemon Unite has undergone some big changes: you can read all about them here! The game launched on mobile, a bunch of things were tweaked, the UI got an overhaul, and we have the ability to earn three level-30 item enhancers. It’s an improvement overall, even if a few other things need changing (cough Zapdos). In the meantime, you can look forward to a fresh Mamoswine release date: September 29.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Unite is an intense MOBA with a friendly skin

I never knew it would feel so good to do a slam dunk as Pikachu until I picked up Pokémon Unite. As I hold the button, I can almost feel the energy inside my Pokémon welling up and then bursting out as I dunk a glowing orb into the opposing team’s hoop.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best Mamoswine build, moves, evolutions, and items in Pokémon Unite

The overall roster of Pokémon Unite continues to grow as Mamoswine has made its way to the game. The Ice-type Pokémon is a defender that packs a lot of utility in its kit. Mamoswine has a pretty straightforward playstyle, and its kit is easy to execute. Moves and Gameplay. Although...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Slender: The Arrival Coming to Mobile This October

With October finally rolling around, so does the craze of horror games. With the explosion of PC horror games having passed, there are still many who play and enjoy them regularly. Titles like Amnesia: The Dark Descent released in 2010 is certainly a big reason why the genre was so popular. With many more horror games following, one stood out amongst them all at the time. Slender: The Eight Pages was released in 2012 with much success and wide acclaim. While a fairly simple unity game, the Slenderman had promised to be something more. A year later, Blue Isle Studios would join Parsec Productions in creating Slender: The Arrival. Released now over 8 years ago, the title took the titular character and placed it into a much larger world. After a multitude of console ports, including the Nintendo Switch in 2019, the Slenderman game is finally headed to mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New Anime Coming to Funimation In October

Funimation has announced the new anime coming to the streaming service this October. Here is what anime fans have to look forward to:. The Heike Story: Now Available. At the end of the Heian period, Heike Ichimon tried to achieve prosperity in all aspects of power, force, and financial power. Taira no Shigemori, a man who can see the dead, meets Biwa, a girl of Biwa Hoshi who can see the future.
COMICS
gamepur.com

Pokémon Unite celebrates fall with surprise Slowbro Holowear

In a surprise announcement on Twitter this afternoon, Pokémon Unite bequeathed yet another adorable Holowear skin to Slowbro. The new “Bonfire Style” Holowear became available in-game immediately and features Slowbro looking very cozy in a beanie and argyle sweater. Pokémon Unite’s Twitter announcement, made on September 30, celebrates the new...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

What’s October 2021’s Pokémon GO Research Breakthrough?

Every month, Niantic spotlights a Pokémon for Pokémon GO’s Research Breakthrough encounter. This feature was added to the game in April 2018 as part of the Field Research system. Essentially a quest system, Trainers can acquire Field Research tasks by logging in daily and/or spinning PokéStops (one task per PokéStop per day). When a task is completed and a reward is claimed, the Trainer will earn a stamp (only one stamp can be earned each day). After seven stamps are collected, Trainers will activate a Research Breakthrough. This bonus will let Trainers encounter a specific Pokémon to catch and will have a rating of 2- or 3-stars.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In October

Sony has finally announced the games that will be coming to Playstation Plus this October 5th. This month players will be able to engage in epic 100-player battles in a WWII-inspired Hell Let Loose, crush some ribs in the hellish world of Mortal Kombat X, and if that’s a little intense, players will also be given the chance to take to the mound and show off their best golf swings with PGA Tour 2K21. Playstation Plus is a paid service that allows players to play online multiplayer games and download free games every month to expand their library. Last month players were able to hop into the gourmet world of Overcooked: All You Can Eat, become one of the most iconic hunters in Predator: Hunting Grounds, and even prowl the streets as one of the most skilled assassins in Hitman 2. It’s been a past good month and with October it looks like things are going to continue.
VIDEO GAMES

