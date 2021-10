Barcelona slid further into a mire of mediocrity as the Spanish giants were well beaten by Benfica in their second Champions League fixture.Ronald Koeman’s side registered just one shot on target at the Stadium of Light as the Portuguese side cruised to a 3-0 victory.Defender Eric Garcia was sent off late on to add further questions to Koeman’s curiously constructed squad.Despite a much-needed victory over Levante on Sunday, Barcelona are already five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.Having already been out-classed by Bayern Munich, the Catalan club are bottom of Group E in the Champions League.Koeman last week declined...

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO