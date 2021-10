The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators are set for a primetime affair in Week 5, and we now know the official start time and TV channel. After the SEC initially reserved two slots for this game depending on how Week 4 played out, Kentucky vs. Florida will happen Saturday on ESPN at 6 pm ET. Kentucky enters the game 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, whereas Florida is 3-1 and 1-1 respectively.

