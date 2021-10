A flaw in Coinbase's setup of SMS-based MFA allowed attackers to compromise a large number of accounts. Security experts keep telling us to use multi-factor authentication whenever possible to better secure our online accounts and credentials. But what they don't always stress is that the type of MFA you adopt makes a difference in whether or not you're truly protected. And that lesson was hammered home through a recent phishing attack that stole money from Coinbase customers.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO