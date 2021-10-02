CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ranking Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and the Ace for Every MLB Playoff Contender

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentifying a team's ace isn't as simple as just looking at who has the best ERA this year. A staff ace is someone a team can lean on for multiple starts in a best-of-five or best-of-seven series and who can chew up innings while giving his team the best chance to win. There are some great pitchers who don't pitch deep into games or who are thin on experience here in the early stages of their career.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Running#Chew
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been labelled with the most unwanted tag in sport - but there was to be no fourth-quarter heartbreak in London this time for the 36-year-old

It’s the tag every sportsman dreads. For all the hard work and dedication, all the victories and adulation, one dreaded moment can earn you that most unwanted of labels: the bottlejob. Somewhat harshly, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is best known not for his consistency as a 14-year franchise quarterback,...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Randy Moss’ Performance Today

NFL fans are showing respect for former star wide receiver Randy Moss for his performance on Sunday NFL Countdown this morning. Moss addressed the email sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in 2011. Gruden, then an analyst for ESPN, used a racist trope when describing NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 1-Word Reaction To Today’s Craziness

Even Russell Wilson was shocked by the craziness in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals played one of the wildest games of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay finally emerged with a 25-22 win over Cincinnati, thanks to a game-winning field goal...
NFL
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy