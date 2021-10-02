Ranking Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and the Ace for Every MLB Playoff Contender
Identifying a team's ace isn't as simple as just looking at who has the best ERA this year. A staff ace is someone a team can lean on for multiple starts in a best-of-five or best-of-seven series and who can chew up innings while giving his team the best chance to win. There are some great pitchers who don't pitch deep into games or who are thin on experience here in the early stages of their career.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0