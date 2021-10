Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I honestly think we deserved the win. The boys worked very hard for it against a very tough opponent. "All the team, not just Sonny [Son Heung-min]. There were moments and Sonny helped out the team in front, with his runs, he is so talented. But all the team, the overall performance was good.

