Suspect Armed With Knife Shot By Police Saturday Near Crowded Hollywood And Highland Boulevards

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lc6VZ_0cFJ7WuZ00

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police officers shot a man armed with a knife Saturday in Hollywood, in an incident that unfolded in the crowded, tourist-heavy area of Hollywood and Highland Boulevards.

Officials with LAPD said a woman suffering from a stab wound approached officers and directed them to the suspect, a man in his 30s.

“When officers contacted the suspect, still armed with a knife, they gave him several commands to drop the knife, which he ignored,” Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said. “The suspect advanced toward the officers, officers fired several beanbag rounds and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Tourist Frank Dickerson and his family, from Phoenix, had just signed up for a tour when they witnessed police swarm the area.

“It was like two or three cop cars pulled real fast, like almost simultaneously, and then they all had their guns drawn. Then, that’s when I pulled out my phone and I started filming. Then, as soon as I started filming on my phone, that’s when we heard all the shots. It was a little scary, but I would say it was more….not exciting, but it had your energy, your adrenaline going. It was quite a scene to see,” Dickerson said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was also transported to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

According to a tweet by LAPD Officer Brent McGuyre, a member of Central Area Patrol, a knife was also recovered at the scene.

It is unclear at this point whether the victim and the suspect knew each other. Resource officers and the violent crime task force have been deployed for extra safety in the area.

The investigation is expected to keep the area closed down for several hours to come this evening.

