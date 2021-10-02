Field Hockey: Ohio drops close 2-1 match to Appalachian State on the road
After a convincing 3-0 win the previous week against Ball State, Ohio traveled to Adcock Field in Boone, North Carolina, for a matchup with Appalachian State. Ohio was looking to get its first winning streak of the season and its second victory against a Mid-American Conference opponent. The Bobcats also had a boost going into Friday's match with Jillian Shive winning Co-Offensive Player of the Week, her second of the season.
