Rally draws more than 1,000 reproductive rights supporters to Ohio Statehouse
More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to protest Texas’ restrictive abortion law and demand reproductive rights for all women. Holding signs that read “Stop the war on women,” “Not your body, not your decision” and “It's time to ovary-act,” protesters stood in the midday heat, cheering for speakers who decried anti-abortion bills across the country and asked Ohio lawmakers to better protect women and other marginalized communities.www.dispatch.com
