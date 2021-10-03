CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Rally draws more than 1,000 reproductive rights supporters to Ohio Statehouse

Columbus Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to protest Texas’ restrictive abortion law and demand reproductive rights for all women. Holding signs that read “Stop the war on women,” “Not your body, not your decision” and “It's time to ovary-act,” protesters stood in the midday heat, cheering for speakers who decried anti-abortion bills across the country and asked Ohio lawmakers to better protect women and other marginalized communities.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Gerrymandering#Abortion Law#Protest Riot#The Ohio Statehouse#Cnn#Planned Parenthood

Comments / 0

Community Policy