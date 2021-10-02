CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New Assistant Trevor Gleeson Brings Fresh International Ideas to Raptors Offense

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been three decades since Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse last ran the “flex” offense. Back then, in 1985, Nurse was a senior at Kuemper Catholic High School and the offense was — and largely still is — run by youth basketball coaches across the country. It’s a simple offense that is just a repetitive combination of easy-to-remember passes, screens, and cuts meant to create opportunities at the rim.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Raptors high on new big man Achiuwa

Kyle Lowry is gone and Goran Dragic will help replace some of what he brought to the Raptors franchise, but the longer-term piece Toronto got from the Miami Heat is centre Precious Achiuwa. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The...
NBA
chatsports.com

Former Raptors fan favourite Jose Calderon assisting retired pro players transition to life after retirement

Jose Calderon carved out an excellent NBA career assisting others. Why wouldn’t the one-time Raptors point guard keep doing it now that he’s retired?. Calderon, who played eight seasons in Toronto and remains one of the all-time favourites among fans, is leading an Athlete Tech Summit this week to assists players from all sports to prepare for their post-career lives.
NBA
Complex

The Raptors’ Homecoming Brings a Sense of Normalcy to Toronto

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. As Drizzy Drake blasts out of the stereo system and players warm up on the court, fans in the concourse dressed in red, white, and black hustle between one another as they purchase adult beverages and hot dogs and consume them with big smiles wiped across their faces. Why? Not because the food is that good, but because after 585 days abroad, the Toronto Raptors are finally home.
NBA
New York Post

LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Gleeson
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Nick Nurse
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league's brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nurse#Argentinian
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy