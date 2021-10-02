New Assistant Trevor Gleeson Brings Fresh International Ideas to Raptors Offense
It’s been three decades since Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse last ran the “flex” offense. Back then, in 1985, Nurse was a senior at Kuemper Catholic High School and the offense was — and largely still is — run by youth basketball coaches across the country. It’s a simple offense that is just a repetitive combination of easy-to-remember passes, screens, and cuts meant to create opportunities at the rim.www.yardbarker.com
