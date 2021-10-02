CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcatel 3X Plus with dual cameras and 4,000mAh battery launched for ARS 23,999(~$243)

By Pranav Sawant
gizmochina.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcatel has officially launched the Alcatel 3X Plus smartphone in Argentine. It is an entry-level offering that comes with a dew-drop notch display and a triple camera system. The Alcatel 3X Plus is priced at ARS 23,999(~$243) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in Dark Grey and Blue colour and is available for purchase via authorised distributors in the region.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcatel#Rear Camera#Ars#Mah#Argentine#Ips#Unisoc Sc9863a#Usb#Nano Sim Sd
