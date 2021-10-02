Alcatel 3X Plus with dual cameras and 4,000mAh battery launched for ARS 23,999(~$243)
Alcatel has officially launched the Alcatel 3X Plus smartphone in Argentine. It is an entry-level offering that comes with a dew-drop notch display and a triple camera system. The Alcatel 3X Plus is priced at ARS 23,999(~$243) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in Dark Grey and Blue colour and is available for purchase via authorised distributors in the region.www.gizmochina.com
