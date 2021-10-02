Alesso Drops Energetic VIP of “Chasing Stars” with Marshmello & James Bay [LISTEN]
Alesso livens up his collaboration with Marshmello and James Bay, providing a brand new “Chasing Stars” (VIP Mix) made for the dance floor. The producer’s ability to reimagine his own work has been demonstrated time and time again — and this version of “Chasing Stars” is a complete transformation. Keeping the dreamy nostalgia of the original intact, Alesso takes it up a few notches with sped up vocals and an energetic groove.www.youredm.com
