The Cincinnati Reds do work this evening in Pittsburgh against the Pirates, again, as the easy part of their schedule is surely set to arrive any day now. It’s their second to last game of the season, as this title referenced. The Reds will be playing without the services of Kyle Farmer and Jonathan India this time around, too, as both have been hit by a combined 746 pitches so far this season and are rightfully nursing their bruises instead of playing in a meaningless game.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO