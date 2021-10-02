CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Tiny homes community hosts tours

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ef5pj_0cFJ2U2U00

David Montgomery had lent a hand in building two houses beside Monroe Street United Methodist Church, but Saturday he got a look for the first time at the finished product during a homes tour that was walking distance from the church’s parking lot.

The tours didn’t take long, as the houses are just 400 square feet apiece — about the size of a two-car garage. But Mr. Montgomery still thought they were sights to behold —  if for no other reason than to see just what appliances and furnishings can squeeze into such confined living quarters.

Although the homes are little — too small to his liking for a home — Mr. Montgomery knows they mean a lot in the grand scheme of the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center members: to beautify the area while providing unique, yet affordable housing for low-income residents.

“They’re doing something right. It’s the holistic aspect of food and training and community and all that,” he said. “It’s a massive undertaking to really make change for the better.”

The fully furnished homes feature just enough space for two rooms. First, behind the front door, is the kitchen and merged living room/bedroom, with much of its walking space in the kitchen area equipped with all appliances and a small table for eating. The living room features a small couch that can seat two people in front of a television. Just a step away are a bed and small closet.

The other room accommodates a bathroom with shared space for a stacked washer and dryer. Only a curtain separates a shower area from the toilet, sink, and laundry machines.

The two tiny houses are the first of 20 planned for the site known as Bluff Street Village on vacant lots off Bluff Street between Rosedale Avenue and Ottawa Drive. The homes will be available to people who make less than $18,000 a year and will cost $400 a month, which amounts to $1 per square foot.

Residents selected for the homes need not worry about any penalties if their circumstances change and their incomes rise above $18,000, said Clara Petty, executive director of the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center.

“The goal is for you to be able to do better. We’re hoping that you’re able to do better and that maybe your employment changes and you make more money,” she said.

As part of that goal, and to qualify to move into the houses, residents have to commit to attending monthly workshops about responsible home ownership — with topics including home repair and budgeting. They also have to complete 10 hours of community service per month and meet with a caseworker.

After seven years they will own the property and can stay or sell it, although there are deed restrictions, Ms. Petty said.

Similar projects have been undertaken in cities including Detroit and Savannah, Ga., but this is believed to be the first of its kind in Toledo — where organizers hope the initiative can offer a sensible alternative to renting.

The two current houses were paid for with the help of a $200,000 grant from a Lowe’s initiative called 100 Hometowns that also funded conversion of a nearby former gas station at Monroe Street and Rosedale Avenue into a neighborhood tool-lending library. Construction for three more tiny houses is planned within the next year.

With the first two homes already spoken for, that means attendees interested in a new home will have to wait — all, that is, except maybe the morning tours’ tiniest attendee: a tiger-striped kitten.

Beatrice Mirangu, who was assisting with the tours, volunteered to take the kitten to feed and clean it — and help it find a little home of its own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Religious Offerings: Islamic Society hosts a Community Day on Oct. 17

The Islamic Society of North West Ohio hosts its first Community Day on Oct. 17. The Islamic Society is the newest mosque and community center in the region. Its community began meeting in a storefront on North Holland Sylvania Road in 2013, and purchased a former Kroger at 850 S. McCord Rd., Holland, in 2017. The facility opened to worshippers earlier this year after extensive renovations, just in time for the holy month of Ramadan .
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Tiny Homes#Budgeting#Detroit#Community Service
The Blade

This week's coronavirus vaccine clinics are announced

This week’s area coronavirus walk-in clinics include:. ■ Tuesday: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Us Together, 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 118, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Pemberville American Legion Hall, 405 E. Front St., Pemberville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Column: Back permanent supportive housing

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council will consider the site plan for the Warren Commons permanent supportive housing project. The project is a Housing First strategy. While disability, substance use, or unemployment may contribute to homelessness, the core issue is the lack of affordable housing. The proven first step to successfully address homelessness is providing housing. PSH is a cost-effective solution to homelessness and does not lower property values.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Blade

Outdoors: At 80, Netcraft still a very fishy business

When my father was still with us, for 26 years in a row we took summer “fishing trips”, usually to Ontario or Manitoba. Early on, the destinations included Michigan, Pennsylvania, or southern Ohio, but once my dad stretched the map into the remote northern climes of those Canadian provinces, we headed for an outpost camp somewhere in the bush, where the scenery was exceptional, the solitude unparalleled, the fishing outstanding, and the comradery unmatched.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Canine Control Candy Initiative hopes to boost adoptions

Adopting a new furry friend in Lucas County just got a lot cheaper. A reduced $25 adoption fee at Lucas County Canine Care & Control awaits those who adopt between now and Oct. 23 and donate a bag of Halloween candy to the Trunk or Treat drive to be held Oct. 23 at the shelter’s 410 S. Erie St. parking lot. The reduced fee includes spaying or neutering, initial vaccinations, a registered microchip, heartworm testing and prevention, and parasite treatment if needed.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy