Tiny homes community hosts tours

David Montgomery had lent a hand in building two houses beside Monroe Street United Methodist Church, but Saturday he got a look for the first time at the finished product during a homes tour that was walking distance from the church’s parking lot.

The tours didn’t take long, as the houses are just 400 square feet apiece — about the size of a two-car garage. But Mr. Montgomery still thought they were sights to behold — if for no other reason than to see just what appliances and furnishings can squeeze into such confined living quarters.

Although the homes are little — too small to his liking for a home — Mr. Montgomery knows they mean a lot in the grand scheme of the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center members: to beautify the area while providing unique, yet affordable housing for low-income residents.

“They’re doing something right. It’s the holistic aspect of food and training and community and all that,” he said. “It’s a massive undertaking to really make change for the better.”

The fully furnished homes feature just enough space for two rooms. First, behind the front door, is the kitchen and merged living room/bedroom, with much of its walking space in the kitchen area equipped with all appliances and a small table for eating. The living room features a small couch that can seat two people in front of a television. Just a step away are a bed and small closet.

The other room accommodates a bathroom with shared space for a stacked washer and dryer. Only a curtain separates a shower area from the toilet, sink, and laundry machines.

The two tiny houses are the first of 20 planned for the site known as Bluff Street Village on vacant lots off Bluff Street between Rosedale Avenue and Ottawa Drive. The homes will be available to people who make less than $18,000 a year and will cost $400 a month, which amounts to $1 per square foot.

Residents selected for the homes need not worry about any penalties if their circumstances change and their incomes rise above $18,000, said Clara Petty, executive director of the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center.

“The goal is for you to be able to do better. We’re hoping that you’re able to do better and that maybe your employment changes and you make more money,” she said.

As part of that goal, and to qualify to move into the houses, residents have to commit to attending monthly workshops about responsible home ownership — with topics including home repair and budgeting. They also have to complete 10 hours of community service per month and meet with a caseworker.

After seven years they will own the property and can stay or sell it, although there are deed restrictions, Ms. Petty said.

Similar projects have been undertaken in cities including Detroit and Savannah, Ga., but this is believed to be the first of its kind in Toledo — where organizers hope the initiative can offer a sensible alternative to renting.

The two current houses were paid for with the help of a $200,000 grant from a Lowe’s initiative called 100 Hometowns that also funded conversion of a nearby former gas station at Monroe Street and Rosedale Avenue into a neighborhood tool-lending library. Construction for three more tiny houses is planned within the next year.

With the first two homes already spoken for, that means attendees interested in a new home will have to wait — all, that is, except maybe the morning tours’ tiniest attendee: a tiger-striped kitten.

Beatrice Mirangu, who was assisting with the tours, volunteered to take the kitten to feed and clean it — and help it find a little home of its own.