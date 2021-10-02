CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Koeman will continue as manager' - Laporta says Barca boss deserves time and confidence

By Goal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona president Joan Laporta says that Ronald Koeman will not be sacked any time soon, insisting that the Dutchman deserves time and the club's confidence.

