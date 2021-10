Patrick Beverley addressed the media on Thursday morning for the first time as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. When asked about the process of being traded twice in a matter of days, reporter Dane Moore states that Beverley responded by saying that once he and the LA Clippers were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, he asked the team to let him control his next destination. Beverley reportedly claims he gave the Clippers a list of preferred trade destinations, and the Timberwolves were top-2 on his list.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO