Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should speak with Cristiano Ronaldo as the forward’s frustrated reaction to his side’s 1-1 draw with Everton only served to put further pressure on the Manchester United manager, according to Gary Neville. Ronaldo shook his head as he stormed down the tunnel at full time at Old Trafford on Saturday after he started the match on the bench. Solskjaer said he did not regret the decision to start Ronaldo among the substitutes for the Premier League fixture, even though the draw added more pressure to the under-fire United boss. Former Manchester United defender Neville said Ronaldo’s anger...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO