Hello, Mercury! BepiColombo speeds by

By Bruce McClure
Earth & Sky
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European-Japanese BepiColombo mission – launched in 2018 – successfully performed its first flyby of Mercury late in the day on October 1, 2021. BepiColombo is due to arrive in earnest, for an extended stay at Mercury, on December 5, 2025. But, as the innermost of our sun’s planets, Mercury is hard to get to. So BepiColombo’s journey to Mercury will require a flyby of Earth, two flybys of Venus, and a total of six flybys of Mercury. With each pass, the spacecraft will obtain a gravity assist. The gravity of these planets will alter the spacecraft’s course slightly, and give the craft the boost it’ll need to enter Mercury orbit. On its Mercury pass late yesterday, BepiColombo acquired the image above. The spacecraft passed only about 124 miles (199 km) from Mercury at its closest, at 23:34 UTC on October 1. ESA explained:

earthsky.org

Inverse

New NASA image shows what looks like from the

The feeling of seeing Jupiter through your own telescope can give you the chills — as it does for me. Then just think how the team for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter felt when they turned their spacecraft around — yes, the orbiter that’s been faithfully circling and looking down at the Moon since 2008 — and saw the giant planet, Jupiter, with their camera.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lighting, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds. Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. His history-making flight was scheduled for October 12. But "due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, October 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Hubble Captures Mesmerizing Detail of Two Galaxies on a Collision Course

Around 100 million light-years away, two galaxies are giving astronomers a sneak preview of the fate of the Milky Way. So close that they are categorized under a single name, Arp 91, the spiral galaxies NGC 5953 and NGC 5954 are in the process of merging, with material from the latter extending towards and into the former. Details of this merger are visible in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Gradually, the two galaxies will join together, becoming one big elliptical galaxy, according to our models of these colossal cosmic interactions. That's how we expect the Milky Way to end...
ASTRONOMY
news3lv.com

UNLV astronomers make unprecedented discovery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV researchers say they’ve made a discovery 13-hundred light-years from Earth that could possibly be the first planet to orbit three stars. GW-Ori was observed by the Atacama Large Millimeter Submillimeter Array or “ALMA” telescope. Photographs show what is believed to be three stars grouped together, with a large planet in its formation stages nearby.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

First close-up pictures of Mercury from BepiColombo hint at answers to the planet's secrets

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. The BepiColombo spacecraft – a joint project by the European and Japanese space agencies – swung by its destination planet Mercury in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 2. Passing within just 124 miles (200 kilometers) of the surface of Mercury, it sent back some spectacular pictures.
ASTRONOMY
dailynewsen.com

A rare planet circuntriple on the head of Orion

A new study confirms that the Triple GW ORI stellar system can contain a planet that orbits around its three soles. It would be one of the strangest planets of those known in the universe. We travel today to Orion. Not only is it one of the brightest and famous...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Think They Know How These Peculiar Stone Patterns Form in Frozen Landscapes

In rocky, frosty landscapes, specific patterns of stones can end up forming – it's like human hands have formed them, but without any gardener being anywhere near them. A new study shows how these formations can be created with needle ice – spikes of ice that rise up from the earth and are formed with groundwater. The researchers used a combination of lab experiments and computer models to show how needle ice can shift small rocks and soil particles into patterns, pushing them from underneath to slightly change their position. Because needle ice is more likely to form and flourish on bare...
SCIENCE
Earth & Sky

Pluto’s atmosphere is disappearing

Distant Pluto has a highly elliptical orbit around the sun. The shape of its orbit brings Pluto closer to the sun than Neptune for about 20 years in every Plutonian “year” (248 Earth-years). Pluto was last closer than Neptune from 1979 to 1999. And, while it was still relatively close to Earth, scientists rushed to send a spacecraft to Pluto. In 2015, when the New Horizons spacecraft made its dramatic sweep past Pluto, data it returned to Earth suggested Pluto’s atmosphere was doubling in density every decade. But more recently, during a 2018 occultation of a star by Pluto – an event that backlit Pluto’s atmosphere – data suggested Pluto’s atmosphere was starting to decrease and would eventually vanish.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Exoplanet So Hot It Rains Iron May Be Even Hotter Than We Thought

Exoplanets – planets outside our Solar System – continue to provide astronomers with fascinating glimpses of other worlds, including the one designated WASP-76b. On this inferno-like planet, almost the size of Jupiter, the daytime surface temperatures are hot enough to vaporize iron, which could fall as rain on the slightly cooler night side. Now researchers have given WASP-76b another look and concluded that it might actually be hotter than previously thought. Key to that conclusion is the discovery of ionized calcium, which would need "significantly hotter" conditions to form than have previously been outlined in studies. As we know from previous research, temperatures...
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Comet or asteroid? This object is both

If you saw an object in the asteroid belt with a long comet-like tail, what would you call it? A comet or an asteroid? Or perhaps a cometoid (meaning comet-like)? Scientists from the Planetary Science Institute announced on October 4, 2021, that a comet-like object in the asteroid belt that they’ve been studying is a rare type that transcends easy labeling. This object – designated (248370) 2005 QN173 – is the eighth active asteroid found, out of more than half a million known main-belt asteroids. Scientists are listing it as one of about 20 known main-belt comets.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Wave clouds from 2 sides of Earth

Here at EarthSky Community Photos, we received two images of wave clouds, or Kelvin Helmholtz clouds, taken on the same day but on virtually opposite sides of the Earth. The first photo was taken in New Zealand and the second in the United Kingdom. Want to find what’s on the...
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

And … action! 1st movie in space underway with Russian crew

The Soyuz 2.1a that lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Russia’s spaceport southern Kazakhstan, was theatrically decorated for the first movie to be filmed in space. It ferried Russian actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko to the International Space Station (ISS) alongside veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who commanded the capsule. Journeys to ISS typically last between 8 and 22 hours over multiple orbits around Earth. This Soyuz employed what’s known as a 2-orbit scheme and linked up with the space station just 4 hours after launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Earth & Sky

2 old open star clusters merging in the Milky Way

Open star clusters tend to be young collections of sibling stars, born together from a cloud or nebula in space. Open clusters are like families of stars. They’re still loosely bound by gravity and still move together through space. We know thousands of them in our Milky Way galaxy, and amateur astronomers love to gaze at them through small telescopes and binoculars, under dark skies. Most open star clusters don’t survive more than several orbits around our galaxy’s center before being disrupted and dispersed. But astronomer Denilso Camargo in Brazil reached out this week (early October 2021) about a new discovery of what he called:
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Where are the water worlds? New tool to find out

Water is common in our solar system. We find it in both liquid and ice form, on Earth and other planets. And water is key to life as we know it. How about in distant solar systems? How many exoplanets – worlds orbiting distant stars – have water? Is water on exoplanets common … or rare? We don’t know yet, in part because it’s been hard to tell the difference between an ocean planet and one with a thick hydrogen atmosphere. Now, in a study being called a potential breakthrough, a team of researchers has figured out a way to test for water on sub-Neptune exoplanets, including some of the larger super-Earths.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
WILDLIFE

