Le’Veon Bell could be set for debut Sunday

fantasypros.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens RB Le’Veon Bell could be set for his debut tomorrow vs. the Broncos, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter ) Bell could carve out a solid role for the Ravens once promoted to the active roster. However, unlike Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, who spent time with the Saints during training camp and have now played in live action this season, Bell remained a free agent all summer. So there’s a chance he may have to wait for a larger role for when he’s in full football shape. He’s by far more talented than the other three running backs competing for touches, but it’s to be seen on how much he still has left in the tank. For now, he’s worthy of a stash, but fantasy managers may need to act fast as league mates will surely be adding him based on name and possible debut Sunday.

