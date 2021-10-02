CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of National Bank of Canada Fell Over 2.5% in September

Cover picture for the articleThe equity markets experienced their worst month in September 2021, since the bear market of 2020. Several indices lost steam due to a broad range of issues that included rising inflation rates, the ongoing debt crisis surrounding Evergrande, a slower-than-expected economic recovery, and the threat of higher interest rates. These factors expectedly impacted several companies, driving shares of National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) lower by 2.5% last month.

