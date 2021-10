This job can sometimes be a difficult one, and just like many career paths, it can make you doubt your perseverance and “stick-to-itiveness,” as my dad likes to often say. As I have mentioned before in conversations and the occasional column, my early days here at the newspaper were perilous to say the least. Frankly, it took nearly two years to get settled in a new city and get my feet under me and feel I was really doing the job justice.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO